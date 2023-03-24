RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Now Covered by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners cut RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on RingCentral from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on RingCentral from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.82.

Shares of RNG opened at $27.24 on Thursday. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $128.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The firm had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,140 shares of company stock worth $487,445 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in RingCentral by 333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 17,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

