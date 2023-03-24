Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €63.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($67.74) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G24 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €52.50 ($56.45) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($84.95) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($65.59) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €57.70 ($62.04) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Scout24 stock opened at €55.46 ($59.63) on Thursday. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €46.12 ($49.59) and a 1-year high of €62.42 ($67.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €52.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.46.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

