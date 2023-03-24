Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.41% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

