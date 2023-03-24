TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $1.68 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $2.18.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.45.

TCRR opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 61.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,442,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 550,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 103,055.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 473,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 473,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 622.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 248,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 220.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 218,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 149.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 196,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

