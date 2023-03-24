TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $1.68 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $2.18.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.45.
TCRR opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
