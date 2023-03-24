DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $28.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DKNG. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. MKM Partners cut shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DKNG opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $21.62.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 280,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,176,181.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,747,192 shares in the company, valued at $124,418,220.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 278,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $5,232,746.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,942,020 shares in the company, valued at $36,471,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 280,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,176,181.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,747,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,418,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,142,924 shares of company stock valued at $21,754,786 in the last ninety days. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 26.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.