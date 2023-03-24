WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Piper Sandler

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of MAPS stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAPS. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,512,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 324,280 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 36,071 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,850,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 1,593,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

