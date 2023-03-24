DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital cut shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on DraftKings from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.76.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,305,394.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $3,334,887.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,305,394.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,142,924 shares of company stock worth $21,754,786 over the last 90 days. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in DraftKings by 136.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 1,005.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in DraftKings by 146.6% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

