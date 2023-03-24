Biomea Fusion’s (BMEA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BMEA opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $464.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of -1.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Biomea Fusion by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 52,607 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

