Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) PT Lowered to $11.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 324.71% from the stock’s current price.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance
NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $15.89.
Insider Transactions at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,490,000 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $12,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 864,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 58.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.
