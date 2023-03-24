Morgan Stanley Cuts MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target to $68.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $72.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average is $70.89. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $86.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at MGE Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.407 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $80,437.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,007.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGE Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of natural gases and electric services. It operates though the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment involves generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Featured Articles

