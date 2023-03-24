Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $76.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ FY2023 earnings at $10.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 40.78%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.83%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $14,269,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $3,656,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

