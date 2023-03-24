Loop Capital Trims United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Target Price to $212.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $219.00 to $212.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.08.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1 %

UPS opened at $185.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $223.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,088,000 after purchasing an additional 255,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.