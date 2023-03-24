Loop Capital Trims United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Target Price to $212.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPSGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $219.00 to $212.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.08.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1 %

UPS opened at $185.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $223.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,088,000 after purchasing an additional 255,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Analyst Recommendations for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

