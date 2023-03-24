Erik Alexander Alson Sells 28,786 Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEGGet Rating) Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 28,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.52, for a total transaction of C$533,116.72.

MEG Energy Price Performance

TSE:MEG opened at C$19.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.30. MEG Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$13.91 and a 1 year high of C$24.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.78.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

