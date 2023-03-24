Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Insider Sells $546,651.20 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 22,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $546,651.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $23.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $345.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $145.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous special dividend of $1.25.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

