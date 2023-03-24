Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.63.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Spire stock opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. Spire has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $79.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.03 and a 200 day moving average of $69.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Spire Increases Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.49. Spire had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Spire by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.