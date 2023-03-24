Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Director Buys C$534,000.00 in Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) Director Alex Pourbaix bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$534,000.00.

Alex Pourbaix also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Alex Pourbaix acquired 20,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.25 per share, with a total value of C$485,030.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 5.1 %

CVE opened at C$21.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.25. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$19.72 and a 52 week high of C$31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. CSFB dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus stock” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.64.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

