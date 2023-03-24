Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Sells $552,500.00 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $552,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,123,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $513,250.00.

RMBS stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $46.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -325.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rambus by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

