Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi Purchases 8,200 Shares

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$62.17 per share, with a total value of C$509,822.70.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$70.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$48.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.66. The firm has a market cap of C$32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.532 dividend. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.73.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

