Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi Purchases 8,200 Shares

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$62.17 per share, with a total value of C$509,822.70.
Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance
Shares of AEM stock opened at C$70.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$48.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.66. The firm has a market cap of C$32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.04.
Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.532 dividend. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.42%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.
Featured Articles
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.