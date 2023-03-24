Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director Sells C$565,320.60 in Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.88, for a total transaction of C$565,320.60.

On Monday, January 23rd, David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total value of C$556,595.97.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$127.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$135.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$130.46. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$116.75 and a 52 week high of C$142.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$176.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research set a C$140.25 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$145.05.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

