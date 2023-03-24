Insider Selling: George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells C$581,143.04 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 3,425 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.68, for a total value of C$581,143.04.

George Weston stock opened at C$164.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of C$23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$168.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$161.91. George Weston Limited has a 1 year low of C$138.77 and a 1 year high of C$181.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Desjardins upped their price target on George Weston from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$196.33.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

