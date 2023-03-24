Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Sells $578,610.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $578,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,283 shares in the company, valued at $35,506,274.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 20th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $557,100.00.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NARI stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $95.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.27.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $107.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.85 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

