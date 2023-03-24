Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HOG. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $43.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Insider Activity

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,865,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,344,000 after acquiring an additional 828,342 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 9,840.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 784,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 776,727 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $26,684,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $22,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.