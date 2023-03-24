MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Evercore ISI

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

MiNK Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ INKT opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $67.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics

About MiNK Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.