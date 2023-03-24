Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.44. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $492.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of DXP Enterprises

In related news, CFO Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $116,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,503 shares in the company, valued at $954,352.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other DXP Enterprises news, CFO Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 4,200 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $116,172.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,352.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP David C. Vinson sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $98,564.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $173,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,757 shares of company stock worth $775,736. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 15.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

