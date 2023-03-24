Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
DXP Enterprises Stock Performance
DXP Enterprises stock opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.44. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $492.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.86.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of DXP Enterprises
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 15.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.
DXP Enterprises Company Profile
DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DXP Enterprises (DXPE)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.