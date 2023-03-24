Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.60.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.06%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

