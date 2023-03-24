TD Securities Cuts Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $129.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $145.00 to $129.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SGEN. JMP Securities lowered Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their price objective on Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Seagen Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $198.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.33. Seagen has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $202.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 4,525 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $610,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $610,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,669 shares of company stock worth $24,314,068. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,699,000 after purchasing an additional 170,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Seagen by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,584,000 after acquiring an additional 363,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,730,000 after acquiring an additional 405,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also

