Northland Securities Boosts Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target to $23.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Northland Securities from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HLIT. Barclays lifted their price target on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 411.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

