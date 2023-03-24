Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of SELB opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $222.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 27,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $31,184.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,419.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 161.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

