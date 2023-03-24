Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) Earns Outperform Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Rain Oncology’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RAIN. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rain Oncology from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Rain Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.30.

Rain Oncology Stock Performance

RAIN stock opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.10. Rain Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Equities analysts predict that Rain Oncology will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAIN. HealthCor Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rain Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,260,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rain Oncology by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rain Oncology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rain Oncology Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

