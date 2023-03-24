Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns “Sell” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their sell rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $250.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $343.13.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $320.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.47 and a 200-day moving average of $294.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $396.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

