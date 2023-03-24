Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Akero Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 18.61. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $54.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of -0.91.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $619,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,043,996.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $619,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,043,996.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $1,281,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,999 shares in the company, valued at $19,021,118.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,976 shares of company stock worth $5,161,061. 10.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 42,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 186.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

