ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) PT Lowered to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ORIC. Oppenheimer raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.80.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $234.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.42. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

