Benchmark Trims PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Target Price to $106.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDD. Barclays lifted their target price on PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PDD from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC cut their price objective on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.80.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Price Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $77.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PDD will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.