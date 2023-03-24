Citigroup Trims PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Target Price to $115.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PDD from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KGI Securities raised shares of PDD from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PDD currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.80.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of PDD stock opened at $77.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.36. PDD has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $106.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDD will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PDD by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PDD by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PDD by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PDD by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PDD by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

About PDD

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.