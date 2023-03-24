JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Target Price to $24.40

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $24.40 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Liberty Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Liberty Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $26.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $92,196,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,803 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $36,837,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,204,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,655 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,247,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,978 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

