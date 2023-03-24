Relx (LON:REL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,580.00

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,580 ($31.68) and last traded at GBX 2,576 ($31.63), with a volume of 186089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,567 ($31.52).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,962 ($36.37) price target on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($35.12) price objective on Relx in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,810 ($34.51) to GBX 2,840 ($34.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,000 ($24.56) price objective on Relx in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Relx to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.75) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,547.13 ($31.28).

Relx Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,472.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,348.17. The stock has a market cap of £49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3,038.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27.

Relx Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 38.90 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 6,470.59%.

In other news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 93,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,492 ($30.60), for a total transaction of £2,318,531.88 ($2,847,269.90). Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

