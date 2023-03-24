Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $141.70

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 141.70 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 150.40 ($1.85), with a volume of 279220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.70 ($1.80).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ithaca Energy from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 160 ($1.96) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.
Ithaca Energy Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 178.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.21.
About Ithaca Energy
Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea and Moray Firth areas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved and probable reserves, and resources of 5.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.
