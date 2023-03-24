iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $97.42

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $97.42 and last traded at $97.94, with a volume of 23067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.44.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.19.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $116,420,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 257,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,652,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.