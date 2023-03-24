Loop Capital Boosts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $205.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.00.
Lowe’s Companies Price Performance
Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $189.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.98. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.
Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies
In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile
Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.
