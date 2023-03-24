Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LEN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.60.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $103.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.98 and its 200-day moving average is $89.09. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

