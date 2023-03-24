iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.76

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.76 and last traded at $48.79, with a volume of 340837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.04.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

