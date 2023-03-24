SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $84.58

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 84.58 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 87.20 ($1.07), with a volume of 1490654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.80 ($1.05).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “not rated” rating on shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust in a research report on Friday, December 9th.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £942.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1,220.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 99.47.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Announces Dividend
Insider Activity at SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
In other news, insider Helen Clarkson acquired 6,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £6,140.08 ($7,540.32). 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
See Also
