Citigroup Raises Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $123.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.60.

LEN opened at $103.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. Lennar has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $109.28.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lennar will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 172.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

