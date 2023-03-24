Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Barclays

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $74.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.