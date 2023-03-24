Citigroup Lowers Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target to $6.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.32.
Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $773.01 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.11. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.
