Citigroup Lowers Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target to $6.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.32.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $773.01 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.11. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 110.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 72,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,996 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 39,521 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 54,005 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 144,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

