JMP Securities Raises Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Price Target to $39.00

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Getty Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:GTY opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.98%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Further Reading

