Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,348,866.26 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,348,866.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $1,317,339.02.

On Thursday, March 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $1,505,554.92.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $1,532,086.04.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.18, for a total transaction of $1,414,246.52.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $1,525,453.26.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $1,422,257.54.

On Monday, January 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.42, for a total value of $1,364,629.88.

On Thursday, January 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $1,274,355.16.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.79, for a total transaction of $1,298,905.06.

On Thursday, January 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,053,233.78.

Atlassian Stock Up 2.9 %

Atlassian stock opened at $153.29 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $318.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of -111.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.22 and its 200-day moving average is $169.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The business had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

