TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$1,727,260.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFIIGet Rating) Director Joey Saputo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$172.73, for a total transaction of C$1,727,260.00.

TFI International Stock Performance

TSE:TFII opened at C$156.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$93.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$173.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$160.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$143.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cormark increased their price objective on TFI International from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$162.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.44.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for TFI International (TSE:TFII)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.