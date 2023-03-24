TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$1,727,260.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) Director Joey Saputo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$172.73, for a total transaction of C$1,727,260.00.

TFI International Stock Performance

TSE:TFII opened at C$156.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$93.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$173.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$160.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$143.69.

Get TFI International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cormark increased their price objective on TFI International from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$162.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.44.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

