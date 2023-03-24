Morgan Stanley Cuts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $71.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PNW. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.73.

PNW stock opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.26. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.44.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

