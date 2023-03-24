Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Raised to $32.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.34% from the stock’s previous close.

SIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 2.19. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. CWM LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

